Anloga District Assembly to hold first General Meeting Tuesday

Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), May 2, GNA – The Anloga District Assembly in the Volta Region will hold its first general meeting on Tuesday, May 7, to deliberate on the Executive Committee report and other important matters towards its development.

It forms part of the first ordinary meeting of the Assembly after its inauguration, Mr Joseph Kpattah, the Presiding Member, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Thursday.

“We hope all members will be present for us to have an effective and successful meeting,” he said.

GNA

