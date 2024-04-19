Ntrubo gets new Traditional Council and building

By Kingsley Mamore

Brewaniase (O/R) April 19, GNA – An eleven-member Ntrubo Traditional Council under Nkwanta South Municipality has been inaugurated with a call on Council members to ensure rapid development and transformation within the Ntruboman area.

Mr Richard Fedieley, Director Research Statistics Information Management (RSIM), who deputised for the Minister, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, inaugurated the newly created Ntrubo Traditional Council.

A new office was also commissioned at Brewaniase for the Ntrubo Traditional Council in readiness for the task ahead.

In a welcome address by the President of Ntrubo Traditional Council, Nana Tidibo Kowura Odamba II, expressed their collective readiness to the new responsibility ahead of them and assured of bringing justice to the doorsteps of their people.

He said the inaugural day marked another indelible milestone in the history of their Traditional area as the establishment of the National House of Chiefs in 1969 gave impetus to the existence of Regional House of Chiefs and Traditional Councils.

He said the people of Ntrubo Traditional area “will not disappoint and commended the Minister and President Nana Akufo-Addo for creating the Council and elevating their status.”

Mr Joseph Evans Anang Okropa, District Court Judge at Kedjebi administered the Official Oath, the Judicial Oath, and the Oath of Secrecy for the 17- gazetted Council members of the Ntrubo Traditional Council.

Krachi-Wura, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, and the President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs said the Ministry had done it’s part with the rest on Ntrubo Traditional Council shoulders as members of the area had to work hard to preserve and protect the Council to maintain its traditional delivery, chieftaincy conflict resolutions and effective decision making to propel the development agenda of the Traditional Area.

He urged Council members to embrace change in these contemporary times as the establishment of the Ntrubo Traditional Council would add to their responsibility of settling cases in a more formal manner and in line with the exigencies of the law.

He entreated the chiefs to seek more knowledge in providing judicial responsibility on behalf of the Council.

