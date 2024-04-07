Qatar Charity Inaugurates Hayaat Senior High School in Oyibi

Accra, April 7, GNA – Qatar Charity, a non-governmental organization, education stakeholders, Chiefs, the envoy of Qatar, and members of Qatar Charity, have inaugurated a new Hayaat Senior High School in the Oyibi Saasabi Akuapem Obosomasi area.

The school , “Hayaat Senior High School,” boasts of 10 classrooms, a library, three offices, 24 washrooms, 5 (one-bedroom units), 2 (two-bedroom units), and a borehole with 5000 litres overhead tanks.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday in Accra said the school compound included a newly built mosque accommodating approximately 240 worshippers.

It said the event was presided over by Shaik Yushau Tahir Kuta, who, expressed joy at the completion and inauguration of the project and extended gratitude to all , including the Chiefs of Oyibi and residents of the Sasaabi area, during the commissioning ceremony.

Speaking on behalf of the Municipal Director of Education Mr. Francis Mishiami, urged all stakeholders to continue their support for the school emphasizing its significance in their development.



He Mishiami emphasized the importance of ensuring that all students passing through Hayaat Senior High School were resourced to thrive academically and realize their full potential.

Dr. Naseeba Swallah Tahir, the Director of Hayaat Senior High School, highlighted the institution’s core mission of nurturing responsible individuals through education.



She emphasized the crucial role of education in combating societal issues such as corruption, stressing the school’s commitment to producing morally upright leaders who would resist corrupt practices and contribute to community development.

Nana Donkor Manianor (II), the Mankrado of Akewpim Obusomasi, who facilitated the construction by providing the land, expressed gratitude to Qatar Charity for their contribution to the development of the area.



He reaffirmed his commitment to local development initiatives and urged the school management to prioritize maintenance efforts, citing a need for improved maintenance culture.

Addressing the audience, Mr. Hassan Owda, Director of Qatar Charity, accompanied by Hamad El-Sweidi, Deputy Ambassador of Qatar, outlined the organization’s objective of fostering the education of future professionals crucial for community development.



He underscored the pivotal role of education in societal progress and development.

In his closing remarks, Shaik Tahir Uttah offered extensive prayers for Qatar Charity, commending its significant contributions to humanity.



He lauded Qatar as a nation emerging as a global leader in humanitarian efforts and peace negotiations in the Middle East, invoking blessings upon its people.

