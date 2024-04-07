National Ambulance Service educates pupils on basic life support techniques 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Sanso (Ash), April 7, GNA – As part of efforts to help pupils of Sanso Methodist Primary School in the Obuasi Municipality to make informed career choices, authorities of the school have been inviting various professionals to engage the pupils on their line of work.

The goal is to expose the children to various professions to enable them to adopt a good career path as they go through the academic mill.

In line with this initiative, the school recently engaged a legal practitioner to interacted with them on how they could develop their aspirations and achieve their potentials in the legal profession.

The latest to be invited to the school were officials of the National Ambulance Service, who engaged the pupils on basic life support techniques.

They were taken through Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Choking Management, and Blood Control techniques, with 250 pupils and staff of the school benefitting from the exercise.

Mr. Francis Koomson, the Obuasi Municipal Director of the National Ambulance Service, said the invitation was in line with their outreach programme targeted at educating students at the basic and senior high schools on basic life support mechanisms.

He also took the children through the core mandate of the Service, which is the provision of pre-hospital emergency care services to the populace, and stated that the Service also helped in public safety during national disasters.

He was optimistic that the education would go a long way to shape their ideas and knowledge on basic disaster response or first aid.

“Though handicapped, the Service with the support of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly will continue to carry out its mandate and will speed up its efforts to offer public safety education to schools.”

Madam Sabina Yankson, Headmistress of the school, said the use of role models was a perfect tool to encourage, arouse and develop the pupils’ interest in education and as well appreciate the value of education.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

