President of Apesokubi Traditional Council woos investors  

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R), April 17, GNA – Nana Okogyeaman Kwasi Asiedu Koram II, the President of the Apesokubi Traditional Council in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region, has stated that the area is ready to collaborate with investors, whose area of activity would impact positively on his people.

He said communities under Apesokubi were endowed with large tracts of fertile lands to support agriculture, agro-processing and animal husbandry, which could be developed to turn the local economy around for prosperity and development.

Nana Koram made the call during the inauguration of a 17-member Apesokubi Traditional Council at Apesokubi in the Biakoye District.

Nana Koram said his traditional area was a major food basket in both the district and beyond, where cassava, yam, maize, rice, vegetables, cereals and fruits could be cultivated, and value added to feed society.

Nana Mprah Besemuna III, Krachi-Wura, congratulated the new President of Apesokubi Traditional Council and urged him to collaborate with his elders for development.

He explained that the quest for development can only be achieved when people work together with a common goal.

Nana Besemuna stated that development initiatives could only flourish when there was a peaceful environment and called for unity among chiefs in the Oti Region to improve development.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

