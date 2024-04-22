PFJ phase II aim at improving agricultural resilience, boost food security

By Jerry Azanduna/Janice Quandzie

Techiman (BE/R), April, 22, GNA- Farmers in the Bono East Region have accepted the phase II of the planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) initiative by the government to increase food production and to check food security in the area.

The farmers observed that the phase II of the programme entails a comprehensive package of getting easy access to inputs and chemicals to motivate and facilitate work of farmers to be able to produce in quantity.

The farmer’s expressed the sentiment at a day sensitization meeting at Techiman in the Bono East Regional organized by the Department of Agriculture to train farmers and other stakeholders to acquire all the necessary knowledge about the programme.

They noted that the programme was introduced at the right time that they were in the farming season and were ready to apply all the knowledge acquired to be able to produce quality food for both local consumption and export to generate foreign exchange for the country.

Mr. Bawa Amidu Bono, East Regional Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the Department of Agriculture, said the phase II of the progamme was intended to solve all the limitations and challenges of the PFJ Phase.

Mr. Amidu indicated that the key objectives of the programme included ensuring food security, increase productivity and production, promoting import substitution, exports, agro-processing, creating jobs and wealth, particularly for the youth.

Mr. James Adu, Bono East Regional Director for the Department of Agriculture, disclosed that 11 Priority commodity value chains were selected for the realization of the objectives of the PFJ Phase II which include Rice, Maize, and Soya bean, Sorghum, Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Cassava, Yam, and Plantain.

Mr. Adu said the PFJ phase II would move away from direct input subsidy to smart agricultural credit, which may come as Input Credit System, Quality Fertilizer, Improved Seeds, Support Services, Day-old chicks, Feed and vaccines, Secured Credit, Storage and Distribution Infrastructure as well as commodity trading to guarantee market and stabilize prices, Digital Agricultural and Agribusiness Platform, line of sight management, monitoring, and coordination inclusive.

He called on all to support the implementation of the programme to help fight food insecurity to be able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

