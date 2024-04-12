Pension Authority, CNC offer employable skills training for 300 vulnerable women   

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, April 12, GNA – The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) in collaboration with the Center for National Culture (CNC) have offered employable skills training for some women in the Bono Region to empower them economically.

In all, more than 300 vulnerable women were trained in soap making, bead production, washing powder, liquid soap and other detergents.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Williams Ohene-Adjei, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Region Manager of the NPRA, said the training was held in Sunyani on March 8, 2024, to mark this year’s celebration of the International Women’s Day on the theme “invest in women; accelerate progress.”

The statement which was made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani said Mrs Effuah Gyimah, the Senior Manager of the NPRA, represented Mrs Drusilla Naa Yartekai Frimpong, the Director, Human Resources and Administration of the Authority.

Addressing the opening session of the training, Mrs Gyimah highlighted the crucial role of women towards accelerated national development hence the need to empower them economically so they could also contribute towards the upkeep of their families.

It said there was a need to identify and channel significant resources to empower vulnerable women not only to make them self-reliant but also to build their self-esteem and inspire them to register and join pension schemes.

That was the surest way the nation could eliminate old age poverty among women, Mrs Gyimah stated and reiterated the need for women to show interest and plan for their retirement by joining pension schemes.

Mrs Gyimah called for more opportunities to be created for women as ways of building their capacity and enhancing their economic prospects.

Mrs Gyimah, it said, used the opportunity to interact with prospective retirees of the Ghana Education Service in the region and glorified them for their hard work, dedication, and selflessness in serving the nation.

Mrs Gyimah also interacted with Human Resource practitioners in the local government sector and sensitised them to the new Pension Act, urging them to continually liaise with their trustees to provide up-to-date information on the contributions of employees.

