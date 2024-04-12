Electrochem Ghana donates to Ada Community Chiefs Association  

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Korlekorpe -Ada, April 12, GNA – Electrochem Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the McDan Group of Companies and a commercial salt production company in the Ada Traditional Area, has donated GHC 200,000 to support the Ada Community Chiefs Association.

Dr Daniel McKorley, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, who presented the money at a meeting with the chiefs, expressed his gratitude for their support for the operations of Electrochem.

He also pledged to continue working with them for the success of the Ada Traditional Area.

Nene Tetteh Asigbey III, the Chief of Asigbekorpey and Chairman of the Ada Community Chiefs Association thanked the company for the gesture, saying it was the first time that a company was undertaking various corporate social responsibility projects in the area ahead of the commencement of its operations.

He said the company had done a massive job so far and needed to be supported for the continuous development of the entire concession and the Ada state.

“If you are not in support of this development, don’t prevent others from benefiting,” he said.

Mr Abdul Razack Adams, the CEO of Electrochem, said the company has allocated a portion of its concession to the community chiefs for the proceeds to be used to develop peculiar issues in their communities.

He said the company would also create other salt pans for the queen mothers and the Ada Traditional Council and were working on setting up a fund to cater for the elderly in Ada State.

Madam Louisa Atta Akpoto, a Communication Team Member, debunked claims that the company would be relocating communities along the lagoon.

The management during the interaction also revealed that they would be extending their operations from the Ada West District to the Ada East District in a few weeks.

They also appealed to the chiefs to educate their community members on the value of the project to the traditional area, saying the company has employed about 400 permanent workers and over 1,500 casual workers during every mining season.

