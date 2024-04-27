Open Defecation has negative health and economic consequences – World Vision 

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), April 27, GNA – Mr Yaw Attah Arhin, the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Technical Specialist at World Vision Ghana (WVG), says Open Defecation has serious negative consequences on the health, productivity and socio-economic development of people.

He cited a study by UNICEF, which revealed that a gram of human faeces may contain 10 million viruses, a million bacteria, 1,000 parasite cysts and 100 parasite eggs.

He said it was more worrying that about 3,600 children die every year from diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera and typhoid fever.

He said that was because those conditions could be prevented with affordable and proven interventions such as the use of improved toilet facilities and handwashing with soap under running water.

Mr Arhin said this in Wa, in a speech read on his behalf during the launch of the Upper West Regional branch of the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) and strategic stakeholder engagement forum.

World Vision Ghana facilitated the establishment of M-CODe in partnership with Kings Hall Media and the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources as part of efforts to intensify the advocacy for improved access to sanitation services and hygiene practices such as defecating in a toilet and regular hand washing with soap under running water.

He called for strong collaboration between the M-CODe, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to identify and implement innovative interventions geared towards ending open defecation within a reasonable timeframe.

Mr Arhin told members of the Coalition that, “We are not simply interested in establishing regional branches. We want you to use your influence and expertise to achieve concrete outcomes and cause lasting improvements.”

He observed that WVG had prioritised the importance of safe drinking water, improved sanitation and hygiene as necessary for promoting child wellbeing.

He lamented that in the 21st century, women and girls had to go through the ordeal of trekking long distances in search of water.

Mr Arhin also expressed concern that in this modern era homes, schools and healthcare facilities still lacked toilet facilities.

“We will continue to work for increased prioritisation and increased investments for sustainable WASH services delivery.

“We particularly want the government and other stakeholders to pay attention to the WASH situation in schools and healthcare facilities.

This is necessary for creating a conducive environment for quality education and improved health”, he explained.

Mr Arhin appealed to the government through the appropriate Ministries and all relevant agencies to continue to provide leadership and strategic direction for implementing the road map for ending Open Defecation in Ghana.

He also appealed to development partners, corporate organizations and other non-state actors to support the Coalition at both national and regional levels to achieve its objective.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the National Coordinator of M-CODe, urged media personnel to collaborate in reporting on issues of sanitation, especially open defecation to achieve the needed results.

He also encouraged the media to praise open defecation free communities and districts and to name and shame poor-performing communities and districts in the fight against menace.

Mr Ameyibor appealed to MMDAs not to grant a permit for the construction of houses that had not made provisions for toilet facilities in the plan to compel landlords to construct toilet facilities.

Mr Suala Abdul Wahab, the Upper West Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), expressed happiness about the initiative to build the capacity of media personnel through the Coalition as that was necessary to enable them report effectively on sanitation-related issues.

He said the media was doing its best in holding duty bearers accountable but observed that challenges such as limited resources impeded their efforts to work as expected.

“If you are not well resourced, how are you going to travel to far away communities to find out the situation about their sanitation?

So, for us the media, we are available and willing to go out and do the stories that will promote sanitation and provision of potable water but what we are asking for is the support that will enable us to be able to do so more effectively so that all of us will continue to be healthy”, Mr Wahab said.

Representatives from the Regional Coordinating Council, Environmental Health and Sanitation Department, Community Water and Sanitation Agency, Department of Community Development and the Ghana Education Service attended the forum.

The Coalition also launched the M-CODe Election 2024 Open Defecation Free Manifesto” at the forum, which was on the theme: “It is time to Kill open defecation! before it Kills us soon”.

GNA

