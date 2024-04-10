Muslims around the world celebrate end of fasting month of Ramadan

Berlin, Apr. 10, (dpa/GNA) – Overshadowed by the war in the Gaza Strip, the holy month of Ramadan ends for millions of Muslims worldwide on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia, which is home to Mecca and Medina, the two holiest sites in Islam, declared Wednesday the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast.

Muslims in many other countries such as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey also celebrate on this day.

The end of the month of fasting is determined by the sighting of the new moon. Children in particular receive gifts and sweets for Eid.

During the Muslim month of fasting, which began this year at the beginning of March, devout Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex between sunrise and sunset.

Fasting is one of the five basic obligations for Muslims. According to estimates, there are around 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide. The most populous Muslim-majority countries are Indonesia, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

GNA

