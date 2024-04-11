Muslim youth urged to comport themselves while celebrating Ramadan 

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), April 11, GNA – Alhaji Zubeiru Kassim, the Effutu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called on Muslim youth, particularly those in the Effutu Community, to comport themselves and ensure their 30 days of fasting made a positive impact on society.

Ramadan enjoined Muslims to repent from their sins, to bring before Allah their supplications and pray for redirection in all their endeavours, he said.

Alhaji Kassim made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at his office in Winneba, the Effutu Municipal Capital, where he noted that peace and tolerance were some of the pillars of Islam.

“Hence the need for every one of them to desist from indulging in negative tendencies that will render the month-long fasting useless,’ he said.

“As we have peacefully and successfully ended the 30 days fasting, we must let the blessing and grace we have received during Ramadan reflect in our daily lives, continue praying and not go back to put on our old garments.”

He thanked the Almighty Allah for bringing them that far and advised Muslim youth riding motorbikes during the celebration to do so with decorum.

