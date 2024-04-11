Muslim worshippers in Techiman call for peace in Election 2024  

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R), April 11, GNA – Members of the Ahlusunna Wad-Jamaa Islamic faith and political leaders at Techiman in the Bono Region have called for interventions to ensure peace before, during and after the 2024 Election.

They admitted that peace was the ultimate tool to foster socio-economic development within the community.

Alhaji Iddirisu Sulemana, the Techiman Municipal Chief Imam, made the call on Wednesday during the morning prayers to end the 30-day fast and to celebrate the Eid-Fitr festival.

He asked the people to channel their charisma towards fostering peace and unity in this year’s elections.

Alhaji Sulemana urged the public to appreciate the economic potential of Techiman and the hospitality of the people instead of dwelling on the negative perception of violence in the area during electioneering.

Mr Christopher Basonta Bayere, the Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Techiman South, on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama, urged the people to embrace peace and ensure the violence that occurred in the 2020 general election was not repeated.

He said the Hajj Pilgrimage was a pillar of Islam and that the next NDC government would endeavour to reduce the cost of travel to enable more Muslims, including the poor, to renew their faith in Allah.

“This year’s elections will be exceptional as the people have consented to live peacefully in unity and forge ahead for development,” he said.

Mr Muniru Tanko, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Techiman South, on behalf of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, urged Muslims to renew their love for each other to build a stronger faith in Allah.

He said Islam was for peace and must be considered as such to ensure peaceful co-existence to fulfil Allah’s interests.

GNA

