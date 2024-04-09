MTN Ghana donates to National Chief Imam ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr celebration

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 9, GNA – MTN Ghana as part of its corporate social responsibility has donated food items and an amount of GHS20,000 cash to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, to commemorate the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The items donated included 25 bags of rice, 15 cartons of vegetable oil, 40 Packs of Mineral Water, 10 cartons of canned drinks, 20 packs of assorted soft drinks, and a ram.

Mr Salihu Abu, Senior Manager for Customer Relations and Credit Management, speaking during the donation, said the gesture reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting their customers across all religious backgrounds and cultures.

He said that similar donations were being made to all Regional Chief Imams in Ashanti, Western and Northern regions.

Mr Abu said during the festival celebration, MTN would set up stands at vantage points to provide customers with enhanced customer services.

“Customers will be able to do their sim change, register for MoMo and we also leverage on platforms to educate customers on Mobile Money fraud,” he added.

Mr Abu said the donations across the country were to affirm the company’s appreciation for customers support, patronage and loyalty to MTN.

He hinted that MTN Ghana Foundation had opened entries for the MTN Bright Scholarship scheme, which aims to assist students in public tertiary and vocational institutions with their financial commitments whilst in school.

The scholarship covers the cost of tuition, accommodation, stipend, and a laptop.

He said the deadline for submission of applications was on Friday, 31st May, 2024.

“Eligible applicants will have to apply only through the web portal at scholarship.mtn.com.gh. No hardcopy applications will be accepted”, he said.

However, he urged the Muslim community to be charitable towards the less privileged, and to learn to live in harmony with their neighbours.

He expressed his deepest condolences to his Eminence the National Chief Imam for the loss of his wife. “May Allah grant her the highest place in Jannah.”

His Eminence Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu expressed appreciation to MTN Ghana for the gesture and prayed that Allah rewarded their loyalty.

“Giving to children of God is a blessing because you have done Allah’s Will.”

He said donating for the cause of God was a blessing to Allah and prayed for success and prosperity to MTN Ghana.

