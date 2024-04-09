Cape Coast South GRA intensify education on tax filing returns, good governance

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, April 9, GNA – The Cape Coast South Taxpayers Service Centre (CCS-TSC) under the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has embarked on a street float to intensify education on its new online portal for tax payment, as well as good governance.

The exercise on the theme: “Digitalization; the Gateway to Tax Compliance, A Tool for Proper Tax Compliance”, was used to sensitise individuals, employees and companies on the need to promptly file their monthly tax returns for accountability.

It was also to create awareness on filing of annual income tax returns on the Authority’s online platform by all, including employees, sole proprietors, directors of companies on or before April 30 to avoid penalties and interest.

The Income Tax Act 2015 (Act 895) and the Revenue Administration Act 2016 ( Act 915) enjoined taxpayers to fill their tax returns with the Commissioner-General, GRA not later than four months on the next year.

It said failure by taxpayers to fulfill that responsibility often resulted in monthly penalties which most of the time caused misunderstanding between GRA and taxpayers, hence the sensitisation to create awareness.

The staff interacted with the public on the need to pay their taxes, file their returns and comply with the law governing tax payment.

Traders, market women, drivers and the public were taken through the process of filing their returns on their online platforms.

Mr Kenneth Victus Kofi Torbi, the Chief Revenue Officer, Head – CCS TSC, in an interview, said more than 80 percent of taxpayers filed their returns in Cape Coast South hence the education to rope in the remaining 20 percent.

He said the Month of April had been set aside by GRA to create awareness among organisations and individuals on the importance of filing their returns, paying taxes and complying with the law.

He said the GRA had made work between their offices and taxpayers very convenient and easy with the introduction of the online portal, which is a secured tax management tool that enabled taxpayers to file their returns, initiate payments, apply for refunds, undertake cashless policy and other transactions without walking to their offices.

Mr Torbi appealed to the public to comply with the payment of taxes to help the government undertake more development projects such as the construction of roads, hospitals among others for their benefits.

The float, which started at the Pedu Lorry Station through to Bakaano to Kokuraba Market, ended at the GRA office, where the market women had the opportunity to ask questions on reasons for payment of taxes.

They applauded the GRA for the education and asked the government to ensure it fulfilled its obligations with the taxes collected.

They raised concerns that some tax collectors were so insensitive and always ready to collect taxes even when some traders sometimes had issues with their businesses and called for measures to check that practice.

