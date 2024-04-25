MOYS commiserate with family of late Dr. Owusu-Ansah

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 25, GNA – The Ministry of Youth and Sports has expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the late Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, who passed away, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The revered Sports administrator, who was the Chief Operating Officer of the recently held 13th African Games, had had a remarkable and commendable career in sports.

The Youth and Sports Ministry, in a statement, expressed shock over the death of their former Advisor of Sports while acknowledging his great impact in the sporting circles.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports has received with shock, the news of the death of Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, the Chief Operating Officer of the Local Organising Committee for the just ended 13th African Games.

“The Hon. Mustapha Ussif, management, and staff of the Ministry wish to commiserate and express our sincere condolences to the family of the late sports administrator and the entire youth and sporting fraternity for the loss.

“We would like to assure the family that our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult period of time. May his soul rest in the bosom of the Lord,” the statement said.

The late Dr. Owusu Ansah was the Head of Sports at the University of Ghana and held numerous educational honours, including a Master of Science and a Doctorate Degree in Physical Education.

He also held the positions of National Athletics Coach, Chief Sports Development Officer, and Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Sports Council, now known as the National Sports Authority.

GNA

