Captain One Golf Society gets financial support from fitness and wellness expert Roberta

Accra, April 25, GNA – A fitness and wellness expert, Trezebinski Claudia Roberta, from Bahrain, has presented an undisclosed cash to Captain One Golf Society to support junior golf development in the country.

The cash was handed over to the President of Captain One Golf Society, Mr. Pius Ayeh Appiah.

Presenting the cash, the Chief Executive Officer of Pilates Bahrain Studio Recreational Centre, Trezebinski Claudia Roberta, explained that she was motivated to donate after witnessing the junior golfers play during the 7th major championship of Captain One Golf Society at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi.

She added that before going to Kumasi to watch the kids play, she had heard about the success story of Captain One Golf Society’s kids project currently running at all major golf courses in Ghana.

She said, “as a golfer, I get excited when underprivileged people are given hope and an opportunity to showcase their talents and this falls directly in line with what Captain One is doing, so I am very pleased to contribute to change the lives of these kids”.

President and Founder of Captain One Golf Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah, thanked Roberta for the support and assured her that the money would be used for its intended purpose.

He mentioned that Captain One Golf Society had a kid’s golf development programme across the various golf clubs in Ghana therefore the money would go a long way to support the growth of the programme and help train the young kids in the sport.

He also added that the society was now a fully registered non-profit organisation therefore they would work towards making golf a sport for all, especially the vulnerable and underprivileged in society.

The President therefore called for more support and urged Ghanaians to debunk the notion that golf was a sport for the elite.

Captain One Golf Society currently runs active programmes at Obuasi and Shama as well as Kumasi.

