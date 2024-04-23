Manhyia: Queens of Asanteman display rich culture, local dishes

By Florence Afriyie Mensah/Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, April 23, GNA – The Manhyia Palace was a hub of local dishes of the Asantes on Monday when queens from the various paramountcies converged to celebrate the Occupant of the Golden Stool, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Natives from all parts of the Kingdom displayed their traditional cuisines skillfully garnished with fresh vegetables.

Traditionally dressed women, mostly elders in kente cloth with beautifully braided hairstyles, manned the stands displaying the mouthwatering dishes, which caught the attention of patrons.

Most of them were foods that are not often found on menus of modern-day eateries and restaurants even in the Ashanti Region, being the home of those foods.

The arrival of the queens was announced by the cultural troupes, dancing the famous ‘’Adowa’’ dance to melodies of the drums to the admiration of the crowd.

Then came the arrival of the Asantehemaa who was carried in a palanquin amid drumming and dancing, depicting the rich culture of Asanteman as the crowd cheered her on.

She majestically waved at the gathering as her “carriers” slowly proceeded to the dais reserved for her to sit in state.

The Asantehene, who was the last to arrive, applauded the queens for their roles in chieftaincy issues, especially in the installation of chiefs.

Queens, according to the Asantehene, are respected in the history of the Asante Kingdom and recognised for the important roles they play in the socio-political discourse of modern day governance.

He called for deliberate policies to create room for women to take active part in decision making processes at all levels of governance.

