KASEC is the venue for Akan NPP Parliamentary Candidate poll

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), April 23, GNA-Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School’s (KASEC) Rashid Bawa Assembly Hall has been selected as the venue for the Akan New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) primary poll.

The election is billed for Saturday, April 27 between 0700 hours and 1400 hours.

Some 635 delegates are expected to cast their ballots during the poll.

Mr. Merigah Abdul Sataru, Akan Constituency Secretary, NPP who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region advised the aspirants to engage in “decent campaigns and obey the rules governing the election”.

“Also, we should remember that we lost a brother that resulted in this primary”, he added.

Two candidates including; Tapha Tassah, an Accra-based private Legal Practitioner and Rabiu Awal, Akan Constituency NPP Chairman are vying for the PC position.

Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s former High Commissioner to Nigeria was on December 2, 2023, elected as the Akan NPP PC for 2024 poll, but unfortunately, died on Thursday, March 14 in Abuja, Nigeria.

This has resulted in the current by-election to find a replacement.

The late Diplomat won that election with 492 votes as against 107 votes secured by Abubakar Safiwu Tassah, a younger brother of Lawyer Tapha and 17 votes garnered by Alhaji Tanko Issifu Yakubu.

GNA

