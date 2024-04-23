Internet Penetration: estimated at 4.9 billion users globally

By Dennis Peprah

Accra, April 23, GNA – Internet penetration has been on the rise globally, with an estimated 4.9 billion people, 63.2 percent of the global population accessing it, the 2023 International Telecommunication Union Internet Report has revealed.

Kepios Analysis, producer of the world’s most widely read reports on digital trends, also established that internet users in Ghana increased by 454,000, 1.9 percent between January 2023, and January 2024 marking a significant increase over the past decade.

Dr Albert Antwi-Bosiako, the Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority who disclosed this, added however, that, disparities in internet access persisted, particularly in the global South and underserved communities, where access to affordable and reliable internet remained limited.

He was addressing the opening session of the 11th Digital Rights and Inclusive Forum 2024 (DRIF24), underway in Accra.

The Paradigm Initiative (PIN), a Pan African organisation and other partners are organising the three-day conference on the theme “Fostering Rights and Inclusion in the Digital Space”, being attended by hundreds of delegates, civil society organisations and actors, NGOs and the academia drawn from 61 countries across the world.

Other partner organisations in Ghana include E-Governance and Internet Governance Foundation for Africa (EGIGFA), University of Media, Arts and Communication, Media Foundation for West Africa, Inclusive Tech Group, Internet Society (ISOC) Ghana Chapter, and Human Security Research Centre (HSRC)

Event sponsors include Wikimedia, African Digital Rights Network, Ford Foundation, Luminate, Google, Kingdom of The Netherlands, Mott Foundation, Open Technology Fund (OTF), Internews, Small Media, among others.

Dr Antwi-Bosiako indicated digital rights and inclusion were not merely abstract concepts, but essential pillars of democratic societies and development.

“They underpin our ability to access information, engage in civic discourse, and participate in economic activities, however, it is imperative to acknowledge that significant disparities persist globally, threatening to exacerbate existing inequalities”, he stated.

Dr Antwi-Bosiako said though the nation had progressed in internet penetration, it was imperative to remain vigilant in addressing the digital divide that persisted particularly in the un-served and underserved communities.

He said the governments around the world had roles to play in fostering digital inclusion among their citizens. As of February, this year, Dr Antwi-Bosiako said the government had made strides to expand digital infrastructure and connectivity by constructing over a 1,000 new rural telephony sites in rural areas across the country to expand network coverage and internet access.

This project was implemented under the leadership of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, he explained, saying although that represented considerable progress, it was also an indication that more needed to be done to bridge the digital divide and ensure that all Ghanaians had equal access to the opportunities presented by the digital age.

“As we strive to build a more inclusive digital society, it is essential that we address the barriers that hinder access to the internet and ensure they are adequately removed to uphold the digital rights of all citizens”.

In an emerging digitally driven economy, Dr Antwi-Bosiako said digital right had now firmly become a human right, stressing, a key pillar of digital inclusion was guaranteeing that internet access was affordable and accessible to all segments of society.

He said initiatives such as the National Broadband Infrastructure Project, Girls-in-ICT Programme, and the Free Wi-Fi for Senior High Schools Programme had helped to expand access to the internet in underserved communities and to bridge the digital divide.

Dr Antwi-Bosiako noted however that digital inclusion was not just about access to the internet but also about ensuring that all individuals had the skills and knowledge to fully participate in the digital economy.

That requires investing in digital literacy and education initiatives to empower citizens with the skills they need to navigate the digital landscape and take advantage of the opportunities presented by the internet.

Dr Antwi-Bosiako said access to digital services, such as e-government platforms, internet banking and online education, has expanded in the country with most of the population utilising such services.

The disparities in access however remain disproportionate, thus affecting marginalised groups and further worsening socio-economic inequalities, he stated, saying the government acknowledged the revolutionary potential of the digital space to propel socio-economic advancement and enhance the quality of life for Ghanaians.

It is for this reason that a massive digitalisation campaign dubbed “the Digital Ghana Agenda”, an initiative aimed at encouraging the usage of technology to empower people and promote inclusive progress, was launched in 2017.

Dr Aida Opoku-Mensah, the Vice Chairperson, PIN Board, said Ghana was privileged to host the conference, and expressed appreciation to the partners, hoping that the participants would build networks.

The DRIF24, she added, remained an important platform where conversations on digital policy in Africa are shaped, policy directions debated, and partnerships forged for action.

