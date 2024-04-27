Hungarian Embassy promotes Hungarian wines  

Accra, April 27, GNA – The Embassy of Hungary has hosted a wine and food pairing event to introduce Ghanaians to Hungarian wines.

The event afforded the Embassy the opportunity to share the wine history and tradition that transcends generations.

Mr. Tamás Endre Fehér, the Ambassador of Hungary to Ghana, said wine had been a key export product and a vital sustenance for the country’s citizens.

“Today, Hungary is one of the major wine producers globally with a total of 22 wine regions,” he said.

Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, President and Founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, said Hungary had a strong historic tie with Ghana back to the formative years of the country.

“Hungary has played a lot of roles in the lives of Ghanaians. The 38 advisors Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah had all come from Hungary. I had the privilege to be thought by some of them in the Economic University of Hungary,” he said.

He urged Ghanaians to consider Hungary as a key destination for studying abroad due to the high educational standards, favourable educational opportunities and the hospitality of Hungarians.

Mrs Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya-West Constituency and the Chairperson of the Ghana Parliamentary-Hungary Friendship Association, observed that the Hungarian Embassy had proactively promoted Hungarian businesses in Ghana.

The law maker who has Hungarian linage, suggested that Ghanaian businesses be promoted in Hungary, too.

“…And I’m not saying this because am half Hungarian, half Ghanaian, but because that is the truth.

“I think friendships like this are reciprocal and in as much as we are promoting made in Hungary product and businesses in Ghana, the GIPC and other investment partners should be able to promote Made in Ghana products in Hungary,” she said.

The sampled wines, which included Vojtek Apainkra and Scamp Olaszrizling are to be imported into the country by Parvel Investment.

GNA

