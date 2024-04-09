Henry Fitz, two others charged for sexual extortion

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, April 9, GNA – Henry Amponsah a.k.a as Henry Fitz and two others have been charged for conspiracy to commit crime, namely non-consensual sharing of intimate images, of Ms Serwaa Amihere, a Media Personality.

Other accused persons are Edem Saviour Ketti, a filmmaker and Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, a trader.

They were also charged with two counts of sexual extortion contrary to section 66(1) of Cyber Security Act, 2020 (Act 1038).

Brief facts filed at an Accra Circuit Court indicated that the complainant was Ms Amihere. Ketti, resides at Adjiringanor and Ababio also resides at Achimota Kingsby in Accra.

According to the facts sheets, Henry Fitz is at large.

It said on December 3, 2023, the Complainant’s make-up artist – Colleen Nhyira Afful-Sam called to inform her that someone had texted her demanding an amount of GHS5,000 with the pretext that he had the complainant’s nude pictures.

It said that the said amount should be sent to an MTN mobile money account number – 0558247205, which bore the name Edem Saviour Ketti.

The facts explained further that, on April 2, 2024, another MTN number -0555252660 called and demanded an amount of GHS20.000.00 to be sent within a minute, or else he would post the nude videos of the complainant.

“Though he succeeded in taking the ransom, he still went ahead and posted the nude pictures of the complainant on social media handles,” it added.

It said on April 3, 2024, the complainant filed a complaint with the Police, and upon surveillance mounted, Edem was arrested at his hideout at Dzorwulu.

It also said that during the investigation, he admitted to using his Ghana Card to register the MTN mobile money account number 0558247205, which he handed to Ababio, who then gave the same number to Henry Fitz, and that he had been using the number till date in the design to sexually exploit the complainant and circulate her intimate images on social media handles and networks.

According to the brief, the case is still under investigation whilst efforts are underway to apprehend Henry Fitz.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

