Ejisu By-Election: EC fixes April 30 for polls

Accra, April 09, GNA – The Ejisu by-election will be held on Tuesday, April 30, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced.

The announcement was made at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The polls have been necessitated by the death of the former Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, whose demise was reported on March 07.

Ahead of the election, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), which occupies the seat, and the largest opposition Party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have geared up their campaigns.

The NPP, for instance, has approved nine candidates to contest in a primary to elect a candidate for the election.

