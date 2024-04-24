GRA sensitises market women on tax compliance  

Accra, April 24, GNA – The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), in collaboration with the Society of Women in Taxation, has intensified education for Mallam Atta market women on the need to promptly file their monthly tax returns for accountability.

The Authority also used the platform to sensitise them about its new online portal for tax payment and good governance practices.

Ms Julie Essiam, Commissioner-General, GRA, underscored the importance of filing ones tax returns promptly to avoid sanctions.

She said the month of April was set aside by the Authority to create awareness among organisations and individuals on the importance of filing their returns, paying taxes, and complying with the law.

The Income Tax Act 2015 (Act 895) and the Revenue Administration Act 2016 ( Act 915) enjoined taxpayers to file their tax returns with the Commissioner-General, GRA, not later than four months into the next year.

She educated the women on the benefits of paying their taxes, including infrastructure development, the construction of schools, health facilities, and other interventions undertaken by the government.

“We are not only here to encourage you to pay tax but to also outline the benefits derived from paying taxes,” she said.

She encouraged the women to be united and explain to each other tax-related issues for smooth compliance and peaceful coexistence.

The Commissioner-General prayed for the success of the women’s businesses so they would be able to pay their taxes for developmental projects.

Mr Edward Apenteng Gyamera, Commissioner-General in charge of Domestic Tax Revenue, GRA, said the Authority had made transactions with their clients convenient and easy with the introduction of the online portal.

The Authority, he said, had secured a tax management tool that enabled taxpayers to file their returns, initiate payments, apply for refunds, undertake cashless policies, and perform other transactions without walking to their offices.

Madam Esi Sam, President of the Society of Women in Taxation, said data from the population census revealed that the informal sector constituted 69.7 per cent population, of which women were in the majority.

That, she stressed, necessitated the collaboration to encourage the women to pay their taxes to develop the country.

The staff interacted with the market women on the need to pay their taxes and comply with the law governing tax payments.

Some of the market women expressed satisfaction with the initiative for enlightening them on tax issues but urged the government to use the revenue for its intended purposes.

