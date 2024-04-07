Gov’t to launch performance tracker on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 

By Godwill Arthur Mensah

Accra, April 07, GNA – The Government will on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, launch the Performance Tracker, aimed at checking transparency and accountability of infrastructure projects implementation.

The platform will help address long-standing concerns about the accuracy and reliability of project presentations, particularly the use of artist’s impressions to depict final outcomes.

It will also serve as a reliable mechanism for showcasing the progress and impact of infrastructure projects, thereby instilling trust and confidence among citizens.

The event will take place at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to launch the initiative and will be telecast live on several television stations across the country and other streaming platforms.

This was in an official release issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Information on Sunday.

GNA

