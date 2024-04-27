Government to cede part of Syno Hydro contract for minimal works on Takoradi PTC interchange 

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, April 27, GNA – Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minster for Roads and Highways, says government has decided to cede part of its contract with Syno Hydro for the construction of the Takoradi PTC interchange to another contractor to undertake some minimal works on the project.

He said the government recognised the inconveniences the stalled project was causing the people of Sekondi-Takoradi, so another contractor would work on the grounds around the interchange for easy commuting for residents.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said this when he toured the project site to assess the state of the stalled interchange.

He said: “We are aware of the concerns of residents about the inconvenience that this construction has brought to them, as a result, we have taken the decision to take a part of the main contract with the Syno Hydro contractors to a different contractor with different funding to complete some minimal interventions on the project.”

The Minister said the scope of work would be an asphaltic or concrete overlay on the grounds around the interchange, while the government continued its measures to fully complete the project.

He stated that the Ministry was currently in discussions with engineers to draw plans and designs to determine the cost and timelines for the commencement of the grounds work.

The construction of the Takoradi PTC interchange, a three- tier project, which started in 2021 and initially scheduled to be completed within 30 months, had stalled since last year.

The Minister attributed the situation to some challenges the government was facing due to its Debt Exchange Programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), making creditors withdraw their support for the contractors.

However, Mr Asenso-Boakye noted that the government was committed to putting in place the necessary measures to resume works on the Takoradi PTC interchange to ensure its completion.

He said: “My Ministry and the Ministry of Finance are working very hard to secure funding to complete the project which is in about an 80 per cent completion stage.”

Meanwhile, the design and construction of selected roads including the 21-kilometre Sekondi to Takoradi dual carriage road, executed by Viabuild Africa NV with ADK Consortium as consultants, was progressing steadily as 47 per cent of the works had been done.

The scope of work includes the construction of drains, bridges and footbridges, earthworks, layer work, asphalt and concrete works.

It spans through the Axim Road, Shippers Council, Adiembra, De-Graft Johnson and the Harbour roads.

The 65 million Euro project, being funded by Belfius Bank SA/NV and KBC Bank, started in August 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

