Ghana Psychological Association condemns child marriage 

Accra, April 4, GNA – The Ghana Psychological Association (GPA) has expressed deep concern over a recent report of a 12-year-old girl allegedly married to a 63-year-old Ga priest in Nungua.

A statement issued by Dr Isaac Newman Arthur, the Public Relations Officer, GPA, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “We strongly condemn child marriage, as it not only violates the rights of the child but also poses significant risks to her mental well-being and overall development. Ghana’s law, Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560) prohibits this practice”.

He said the law clearly stated that no person shall force a child under the age of 18 to be betrothed, subjected to a dowry transaction, or marriage.

“We believe that every child has the right to a safe, healthy, and fulfilling life,” he said.

“Over the years, socio-culturally, children have been expected to play various roles in the society.”

He noted that some of these roles, including child labour, and child marriage (in any form), had a detrimental effect on the developing child.

Dr Arthur said a developing child needed love, warmth and acceptance to grow well. He reiterated that any other thing would result in major developmental deficits, and psychological problems which would impact negatively, their adult life.

He said child marriage was a severe form of child abuse that could lead to long-lasting psychological trauma, including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and low self-esteem.

Dr Arthur said child marriage robbed children of their childhood, disrupted their education, and exposed them to the risk of early pregnancy and sexual abuse.

“We commend the Ghana Police Service for their swift action in locating the girl and placing her and her mother under police protection and encourage them to take further legal action against the perpetrators.”

He said the GPA was again calling on the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, the Department of Social Welfare, and other relevant stakeholders to work together to provide the girl with access to mental health services, including counselling and therapy, to help her cope with any trauma she may have experienced.

He said the Association urged the Government to strengthen and enforce existing laws and policies that protected children from early and forced marriages.

He said the GPA respected and acknowledged the pivotal roles the nation’s traditional and religious leaders had played in the development of the country, and their efforts to maintain its good cultural practices and identity.

“We, thus, call on traditional and religious leaders to speak out against

child marriage, and other harmful practices that destroy children, and to promote the safety, rights, and well-being of children in their communities.”

He said the GPA was committed to working with all stakeholders to address the root causes of child marriage, including poverty, lack of education, and harmful traditional practices.

Dr Arthur said it was crucial that Ghanaians all work together to create a society where children were protected, valued, and allowed to thrive.

GNA

