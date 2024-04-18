Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs engages Stakeholders on AfCFTA Youth and Women Protocol

Accra, April 18, GNA – The Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE) has held a series of stakeholder dialogues aimed at integrating and maximizing the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol for women and youth.

The dialogue, with support from the German Corporation for International Cooperation GmbH (GIZ) under its AfCFTA support programme, was spearheaded by Bizgrotec.

A statement issued in Accra by the Chamber said the series of engagements took place in Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi and Accra.

Mr Sherif Ghali, the CEO of the Chamber, said, “As AfCFTA prepares to outdo itself with the unveiling of its women and youth protocol, it is imperative that we, as stakeholders in Ghana’s future, join hands to support our young entrepreneurs in harnessing these opportunities.”

He said the significance of these dialogues could not be overstated and they represented a proactive step towards ensuring that the AfCFTA agreement transcended being a mere trade document to a transformative tool that empowers women and the youth.

He said through these engagements, the Chamber aimed to lay a foundation for sustainable business growth that was inclusive and reflective of the diverse demographics of Ghana.

Participants delved into the complexities of the AfCFTA protocol, examining its potential impacts and how best to align their business models with its objectives.

The collaborative atmosphere facilitated a rich exchange of ideas, with stakeholders including the Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana Enterprises Agency, Food and Drugs Authority, University for Development Studies, KNUST, and Ghana Export Promotion Authority.

Others are the Private Enterprise Federation, Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry and many others contributing their expertise and experiences.

The collective brainstorming session was expected to yield innovative strategies that would not only enable young and female entrepreneurs to thrive under the AfCFTA but also position Ghana as a frontrunner in the regional economy.

The outcomes of these dialogues will guide policy formulation and implementation strategies, ensuring that the benefits of the AfCFTA are fully realized by those at the heart of Ghana’s economic future – its women and youth.

GNA

