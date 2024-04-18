Artificial Intelligence holds prospect of personalising learning experiences – Dr Adutwum

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, April 18, GNA – Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, says the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education holds the prospect of personalizing the learning experiences of students in Ghana.

He said the integration of AI in education caters to the individual needs of students in a classroom, thus promoting innovation and creativity.

Dr Adutwum said this in a speech read for him by Professor Francis Nunoo, Director in Charge of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education at the launch of a Graduate Programme in Data Science and Analytics by the Academic City College in Accra.

The two-year programme is set to train students to apply data science techniques for problem-solving and decision-making in real-world scenarios.

The programme would also build the expertise of the students in analytic tools, independent problem-solving, and cross-industry applications.

He said, “The integration of AI and ICT in education holds immense potential to personalize learning experiences, cater to individual student needs, and foster a culture of innovation and creativity in our classrooms.”

The Minister said with AI platforms providing customized lessons, practice materials, and feedback, students could now engage with course content at their own pace, leading to deeper understanding and mastery of subjects,” he said.

He said the utilization of ICT tools such as interactive whiteboards and online collaboration platforms enabled dynamic and engaging classroom experiences, facilitating the development of essential 21st-century skills.

These skills, according to the Minister, included problem-solving, critical thinking, and collaboration.

Dr. Adutwum said these technologies had the potential to create learning environments that foster curiosity, discovery, and lifelong learning.

Prof. Fred McBagonluri, the President of the College, said the launch of the Programme signified the commitment of the College to embrace the future.

He said the graduate programme was a testament to the College’s beliefs in the power of data to drive meaningful change and create lasting impact.

The President said the College was aimed not only to stay ahead of the curve but to redefine the very landscape of the ICT industry.

Mr. David Gowu, the Executive Director of the Institute of ICT Professionals, said data science and analytics were catalysts for capacity building and national development.

He said the MSC Programme would help close the skills gap in data analytics since Africa faced a significant skills gap in data science.

GNA

