Fire at Istanbul nightclub kills dozens during renovation work, state media says

April 1 (CNN/GNA) — At least 29 people have died in a blaze which started during daytime repair work at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, state media reported Tuesday.

A further eight people were injured, with seven of those in serious condition, the Istanbul governor’s office said.

The governor’s office said the fire started in the Besiktas district in central Istanbul on the European side of the city, and that all of the victims were construction workers.

The fire began shortly before 1 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET), state media reported, at a 16-story block on Gonenoglu Street, a busy part of Istanbul’s Gayrettepe neighborhood. The nightclub is called Masquerade Club, according to CNN’s producer at the scene.

The blaze started during renovations at the site, which is located underground, says Anadolu, the Turkish news state agency.

