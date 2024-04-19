Ex-Scottish leader Sturgeon: Husband’s charge ‘incredibly difficult’

Glasgow, Apr. 19, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon described matters as “incredibly difficult” after her husband was charged by police as part of a probe into Scottish National Party (SNP) finances.

Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the SNP, was on Thursday arrested and charged by police in connection with the alleged embezzlement of funds.

The development – described by First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf as “a really serious matter indeed” – came more than a year after Murrell was originally arrested as part of an investigation.

Sturgeon appealed for privacy as she spoke briefly to journalists outside the home in Glasgow that she shares with the 59-year-old.

She said: “I know you’ve got jobs to do but can I ask you to maybe give my neighbours some peace.

“There is nothing going to be happening here.”

Asked how the last 24 hours had been, the former SNP leader, who married Murrell in 2010, added: “It’s incredibly difficult, but that’s not the main issue.

“I can’t say anymore, I’m not going to say any more.”

With Murrell now having resigned his membership of the SNP, Yousaf gave his reaction to what he described as “serious, serious developments.”

Yousaf added: “Many people in the SNP, right across Scottish politics, will be shocked by the news.”

GNA

