Paramount chief of Bassare Traditional Area is dead

Accra, April 19, GNA – Chiefs and elders of the Bassare Traditional Area have officially announced the death Obore Gariba Yankosor II, Paramount Chief of the area.

A News release copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday said “We the chiefs of the Tatale Traditional Area, Council of Elders of the Nakpale Bore Palace, Elders of the family of the late Paramount Chief are saddened to announce the demise of the late Paramount Chief of Tatale Traditional Area, Obore Gariba Yankosor Il which occurred at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) after a short illness.



The late Obore Gariba Yankosor Il was born to his late parents Elder Gariba Tignanaba and Madam Tiriwah Gariba.



He was 81 years of age.



The late Obore Gariba Yankosor Il was enskinned by the late Ya-Na Yakubu Andani Il at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi on October, 2001. He reigned as the Paramount Chief for 23years.



He was a father for all ethnic groups in the area, a man of peace and a unifier.



He left behind a wife and three (adult-chidren).

He won three (3) peace awards for the Tatale Traditional Area in the Tatale/Sanguli District of the Northern region.



The late Obore Gariba Yankosor Il was a member of the Dagbon Traditional Council, Northern Region House of Chiefs and National House of Chiefs respectively.



He was loved by the Ya-Na Abukari Il, Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom because of his honesty hardwork and love for peace.



Preparations are underway for his burial and installation of his regent.

