EU Parliament votes in favour of stricter air pollution limits

Strasbourg, Apr. 24, (dpa/GNA) – The European Parliament gave the green light on Wednesday for stricter limits on air pollution.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted in the French city of Strasbourg in favour of new upper limits to apply for particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulphur dioxide (SO2), among other pollutants.

Representatives of the EU member states and the European Parliament had reached a provisional agreement in February.

The new rules are intended to ensure that air pollution in Europe does not harm human health, the parliament said at the time.

In future, citizens should be entitled to compensation if they fall ill due to non-compliance with limit values.

The limit values for certain particulate matter and sulphur dioxide are to be halved.

“By updating air quality standards, some of which were established nearly two decades ago, pollution will be halved across the EU, paving the way for a healthier, more sustainable future,” said Socialist MEP Javi López, who was responsible for the project in parliament.

Following the vote in the plenary session of the European Parliament, the EU member states still have to confirm the new rules. This is usually a formality and is scheduled for next week.

According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), poor air quality remains the greatest health risk as a result of environmental conditions.

According to the latest figures, there were some 253,000 deaths in the EU in 2021 related to particulate matter levels above the recommended limits of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The German Association of Cities is calling for polluters to be held more accountable. They support the goal of reducing pollutants in the air, Managing Director Helmut Dedy told dpa.

“However, this will only succeed if pollutants are also stopped directly at source,” Dedy said. “Industry, car manufacturers, the energy sector and agriculture are the main contributors to air pollution.” GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

