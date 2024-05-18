Vice President Bawumia to commission waste recycling plant at Kperisi 

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Wa, (UW/R), May 18, GNA – Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, is expected to commission the Zoomlion Ghana’s waste recycling plant at Kperisi, a community in the Wa Municipality on Monday, May 20, 2024 as part of his visit to the Upper West Region.

The commissioning of the facility would pave the way for the operationalization of the plant to help improve solid waste management in the region, particularly Wa, which is being engulfed by solid waste.

The facility is a public-private partnership (PPP) between the government and the Jospong Group, and is expected to receive, sort, and process waste in the municipality and its environs.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, cut sod for the construction of the solid waste treatment plant at Kperisi, which is envisaged to create over 200 direct and indirect jobs when completed.

Dr. Bawumia, who is also the presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), is also expected to pay a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Wala Traditional Area and meet with the Muslim clergy in Wa and later meet with a section of party members on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The Vice President and NPP flag-bearer would also hold meetings with the Christian clergy, the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs and the youth on Monday, May 20, 2024.

