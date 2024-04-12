Eid-ul fitr: Muslims urged to be at peace with neighbours

By Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), April 12, GNA – Muslims at Kasoa Millennium City and its surrounding areas joined other Muslims worldwide to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, with a call on them to eschew hate, and live in peace with their neighbours.

Sariki Father Salisu Inusah, who is the Chief of Staff of Sariki Tahiru Zagi, Gomoa Akyempim Zongo Chief, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said as Muslims marked the end of the 30-day Ramadan, it was expected that everyone would continue to live in peace and harmony with their compatriots.

He said the tenets of Islam was against hatred among Muslims and people of other beliefs, but there should be love for all.

He expressed gratitude to Allah for the guidance and protection throughout the month to the final prayers.

Chief Imam of Gomoa Akyempim Tajudeen Gyaragari pointed that fasting, coupled with prayers, was also very important.

“Ramadan is very important than the day of prayers and every Muslim if only you are fit per the prescription of Islam must participate.”

GNA

