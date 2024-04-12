Effutu Muslim Community observe Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers and thanksgiving

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), April 12, GNA – Hundreds of Muslims in Effutu Municipality held their Ed-ul-Fitr prayers and thanksgiving at Wonsum, a community in Winneba to commemorate the end of the Ramadan month.

Alhaji Mohammed Monsuri Issah, Effutu Municipal Chief Imam, led the worshippers to thank the Almighty Allah for bringing them to the end of the fasting period.

He charged the youth to continue to reflect on the principles of the fasting to continuously enjoy its benefits.

Alhaji Issah prayed for the Almighty Allah to intervene in this year’s election for peace to prevail always.

He cautioned the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to disturb the peace of the country because peace was paramount and Islam religion stood for peace and urged them to eschew acts that could tarnish the image of Islam.

He thanked Allah for all that he had done for Muslims in Ghana, and for the acceptance of their prayers, supplications and continued blessings, peace and grace on the country.

Alhaji Zubeiru Kassim, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), thanked the Almighty Allah for protection and guidance for a successful end of their 30-day fast.

“My Muslim brothers and sisters let us be law abiding and eschew all anti-social vices, which trigger mayhem or tarnish the image of the Islam Religion while celebrating the Ramadan,” he advised.

He said all that they needed was peace to go about to serve the Almighty Allah and to contribute towards the development of the country without any hindrances.

He said the December general elections was around the corner, and they must go out in their numbers to vote massively for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, the sole candidate among the lot who had the ability to drive the economic development of the country.

They should also vote for Mr. Afenyo-Markin, the incumbent Member of Parliament to continue with the good works in the Municipality.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

