Desist from illicit drugs: President of Adele Traditional Council

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) April 18, GNA – Nana Asete Mensah II, the President of Adele Traditional Council in the Oti Region, has advised the youth to abstain from drugs and other substance abuse and concentrate on their well-being.

The President noted that drugs had harmful effects on the user with resultant social vices on the society at large.

He said drugs had been the main causes of increased crime activities in the country, and added that these were adversely destroying the youth, who most often engage in the practice.

Nana Mensah made the call when Adele Traditional Council was inaugurated at Tutukpene under Nkwanta South Municipality.

Nana Mprah Besemuna III, President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs and overlord of Krachi, congratulated the chiefs and people of Adele on their new status.

He thanked the chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry for the honour done to the various council created in the Oti Region, adding that it would go a long way to solve many chieftaincy disputes driving development.

In an address read on behalf of Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Richard Fedieley, Director Research Statistics Information Management (RISM), entreated the people to be steadfast and resolute in the administration of the council.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that members of the Council that the oaths administered on them were meant to remind and guide them at their committee levels in mediating on matters affecting chieftaincy in the Traditional area.

He entreated the chiefs to work without fear or favour and bring justice and peace to the people of Adele Traditional Council.

Mr Joseph Anang Okropa, District Court Judge at Kadjebi, Nkwanta and Kpassa, sworn in the 11 council members.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

