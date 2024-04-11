Deplorable Bonuama roads hinder delivery of quality healthcare services 

Wassa Amenfi, April 11, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Badiena, District Health Director of Wassa Amenfi Central Municipality in the Western Region, says the inaccessible Bonuama roads are affecting the quality of health services.

He said this during the donation of an ultra-modern ambulance, health screening exercise, and water storage plant by Kasapreko Company Limited and German Development Cooperation to the Bonuama community.

According to Mr. Badiena, the road leading to the Bonuama Polyclinic, the biggest health facility in the district, was unmotorable, denying thousands access to quality health care services.

The Bonuama Polyclinic, built by philanthropist Dr Kwabena Adjei, Group Chairman of Kasapreko Company Limited, has state-of-the-art medical equipment used for surgeries, among many other medical services.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the donation of an ultra-modern ambulance and health screening exercise, Mr Badiena stated the Bonuama Polyclinic was vital in the provision of health care services to the people of Wassa Amenfi.

However, he stated that the 15-km untarred road was making it difficult for people to access services, especially in cases of emergency.

Mr Badiena pleaded with the government to come to their aid and construct the Bonuama road to make it easier for people to seek health care in the district.

He also urged the populace to make good use of the facility to help improve their well-being, thus going for regular checkups, among other services.

Dr George Benneth, Medical Superintendent at the Bonuama Polyclinic, stated that the road connection to the community was not in good shape, making it difficult for people to access the health facility.

“The Bonuama roads need fixing to enable efficient delivery of health care and also deal with emergency cases with the newly acquired ambulance,” he said.

Dr Benneth was grateful to Kasapreko Company Limited and German Development Cooperation for the donation of their new ambulance, which he said would aid their services.

Mr. Vicent Ackah, the Assemblyman for the Anyinabrima Electoral Area, bemoaned the bad state of the roads in Boanuma and surrounding areas, calling on the government to salvage the situation.

“The Bonuama community also deserves better roads considering the growth of the area, especially with the establishment of the polyclinic.

“We want to plead with the government to come to aid its people so that the polyclinic can be accessible to surrounding communities because of its modern facilities, “he said.

GNA

