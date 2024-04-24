Chief of Azulenloanu appeals to Ghana Gas to refurbish classroom block at Azulenloanu

By P.K. Yankey

A.B. Bokazo (W/R), April 24, GNA – Chief of Azulenloanu, Nana Addo-Nreda VI, has appealed to the Ghana National Gas Company to refurbish the dilapidated classroom block in the Azulenloanu community to allow children of school going age to be enrolled in the school.

He expressed wary that the current situation of the classroom block had forced many parents of the community to withdraw their children to other schools in neighbouring communities.

Nana Addo-Nreda VI made the appeal when he paid a visit to the Ghana Gas Office Complex at A.B. Bokazo in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The visit afforded him the opportunity to discuss developmental problems worrying the Azulenloanu community within the oil and gas enclave and solicit the Company’s assistance for redress.

The Traditional Ruler expressed deep concern about the near collapse of the Pre-School building which had forced Nursery school children to stop going to school.

Nana Addo-Nreda VI said the rooftop of the building leaked during the rainy seasons thereby disrupting teaching and learning activities.

The situation has compelled school children to sit down in the dust and learn as the floor as well as the entire block had not been plastered.

The Chief said lack of teachers’ bungalow forced newly posted teachers to the town to run away.

Nana Addo-Nreda VI implored Ghana Gas Company to factor the school into their corporate strategic plan and come to the aid of the school.

He said education was the future of the current generation and the community could not afford to sit down aloof for the total collapse of the school.

For his part, Senior Manager in charge of Community Relations at the Ghana National Gas Company, Mr Stephen Donkor expressed concern about the plight of the school and the community.

He said Ghana Gas Company had made significant investments in education as the bedrock of national development.

Mr Donkor assured the Chief that the concerns of the community would be tabled before the Chief Executive Officer of the Company for consideration.

GNA

