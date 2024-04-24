Beautiful display of culture at Manhyia as Asantehene hosts tribal Chiefs  

By Yussif Ibrahim/Florence Afriyie Mensah



Kumasi, April 24, GNA – It was a cocktail of traditions at the Manyhia Palace, where the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, hosted various tribal chiefs and their people living in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday.



The gathering was one of the rare occasions at the seat of the Asante Kingdom, where traditions of the Asantes gave way to a mixture of cultural displays of other tribes.



Dubbed “Ahohoo Dubar”, the event was reserved for Chiefs of various tribes domiciled in the Ashanti Region to pay homage to the Occupant of the Golden Stool as part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of his enstoolment.





Kumasi being a cosmopolitan city is home to virtually all tribes in the country as well other neighbouring countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger, Nigeria, Benin and Ivory Coast.



Notable among the tribes that were present were Frafras, Kusases, Gonjas, Kasenas, Dagombas, Walas, Kwahus, Nzemas, Ewes, Fantis, Kantoses, Gas, Moshies and Gurmas.



Others from neighbouring countries including Igbos, Yurobas, as well as Songhai were also represented.



Dressed in their colourful traditional costumes, the various chiefs entered the premises of the Palace led by their subjects who displayed their unique traditional dance to announce their presence.



Their arrivals were the centre of attractions to many of the people present at the gathering most of whom were seeing such beautiful cultural diversity for the first time.



The Chiefs who took turns to pay homage to the Asantehene, applauded him for being a generous and accommodating host to them over the years.



They prayed for God to continue to bless the King with infinite wisdom and long life and pledged to live in harmony and contribute to the development of Asanteman.



Other dignitaries who attended the historic occasion were the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi and the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng.

GNA

