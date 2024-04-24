Minister inspects ongoing major road projects in Western Region 

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, April 24, GNA-Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minster for Roads and Highways, has embarked on a tour of the Western Region to inspect progress of ongoing major road projects in the Region.

The projects include the Takoradi PTC interchange, Sekondi to Takoradi road dualisation, and sectional repair works on Nkroful Junction – Ketan to Kojokrom Junction-Kojokrom Market Road on the main Takoradi to Cape Coast highway.

The rest are proposed road construction at Mpohor, dualisation of Takoradi to Agona Nkwanta, and reconstruction of Agona to Tarkwa roads.

He was accompanied by Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, officials from the Ghana Highway Authority and Department of Urban Roads, and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives among others.

Briefing journalists after the inspection, the Minster expressed satisfaction at progress of the various projects and commended the contractors for the work done so far.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said the projects when completed would not only relief commuters the stress they went through when plying roads, but also boost economic activities in the respective project areas.

He charged the contractors on-site to ensure they worked assiduously to complete the projects on the specified timelines.

He acknowledged the poor state of some of the roads in the Western Region and expressed the government’s commitment to providing good roads and other infrastructural projects to improve the socio-economic well-being of the people.

Meanwhile, the Minster advised the public against encroaching and disposing of solid waste into drains along the roads.

Mr Asenso-Boakye stated that the act blocked free-flow of water in the drains, resulting in the spill of water onto the roads which caused damage to the roads, especially during the rainy seasons.

“I am urging the people to stop encroaching the channels of the drains, and disposing of solid waste into them so that we can save our roads from damage of rain water,” he said.

GNA

