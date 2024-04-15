Africa Education Watch urges youth be citizen activists  

By Stanley Senya, GNA

Accra, April 15, GNA – Mr Kofi Asare, Executive Director, Africa Education Watch, has asked the youth to be citizen activists to contribute to the rapid socio-economic development of the country.

He asked them to speak up on issues affecting their development, careers, and promote accountable governance at all levels.

He was speaking at a conference dubbed: “The National Conversation On Youth Democracy,” in Accra.

It was on the theme: “Rise Up and Speak Out: Building A Stronger Ghanaian Democracy Together.”

Mr Asare said the citizenry ought to know that democracy was a symbiotic system, therefore, governments had their responsibilities likewise the populace.

When the youth demand accountability, it sychronises with the power they have given to the government to be able to provide them with their needs to thrive in society.

He advised the youth to participate in democracy but in a responsible way and not to use chaotic demonstrations and incite violence on social media platforms to create national problems.

He said the youth must be abreast of the constitution to ensure responsible, honest and patriotic youthful conduct.

He urged the youth to learn to speak up and not to expect any financial inducements from any government or policymakers in power.

Mrs Sena Siaw-Boateng, Chief Director, Ministry of National Security said youth activism drove development which allowed young people to participate and demand accountability from government.

She said youth all over the country must know who and where to channel their grievances to ensure effective governance for economic growth.

She advised young people to actively engage in democratic dialogue’s rather than chaotic political demonstrations which would lead to violence, saying that “violence would rather slow down developmental progress.”

Speaking on what the youth post on social media, she said the youth must check facts before posting on social media platforms, since such posts could spark national chaos.

Dr Stella Agyeman Duah, Research Scientist, Ghana Atomic Energy Commision, also called on government to provide policies and incentives like land, training, and grants to help push the youth and students into agriculture or agri-businesses.

GNA

