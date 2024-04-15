ADAMA West Africa engages cocoa industry players on its products 

By P.K. Yankey, GNA

Takoradi, April 15, GNA – ADAMA West Africa Limited, a leading manufacturer of pesticides, has engaged stakeholders in the cocoa industry as part of measures to provide a robust cost-effective supply network to enhance productivity of cocoa farms.

The engagement afforded the company’s management an opportunity to obtain feedback from Chief Farmers, Cocoa Input Dealers and Distributors in the value chain on its products’ efficacy.

Mr Joshua Banana Awutey, the Marketing and Development Manager of ADAMA West Africa Limited, told participants that the company’s products were well-researched, tried, tested and safe for use.

He said with extensive global presence and direct reach to farmers, ADAMA West Africa continued to identify problems facing cocoa farmers and address them through innovative solutions.

Mr Awutey said ADAMA products such as Banjo Forte 400, Vamos 500 SC, Ema Star 112 EC, Acetar Star 46 EC, and Trivor 310 DC among others, were effective and efficient in controlling major insect pests and diseases on cocoa.

He, however, cautioned farmers not to mix two products or chemicals together to avoid complications, and appealed to farmers to read instructions on labels and seek advice from extension officers before spraying the chemicals on their crops.

He reminded farmers that with regular farm sanitation, the insect population in the farm would reduce without spraying.

The Western-South Regional Manager of Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Mr Samuel Osei, said the news from the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD that Ghana had lost over 500,000 hectares of cocoa swollen shoot virus disease was a serious concern to the sector, especially to the Division.

He added that cocoa production had declined in the last three years thereby affecting the local economy.

He said COCOBOD, therefore, welcomed the collaboration with ADAMA West Africa Limited to sensitize cocoa technical officers, farmers, and Agro Input Dealers on the right and appropriate use of their products for maximum yields.

Mr Osei asked ADAMA West Africa to continue to produce more potent and quality products to mitigate the challenges farmers faced on their farms.

He said as part of the Productivity Enhancement Programme, COCOBOD had earmarked 900,000 hectares of cocoa farms for pruning throughout the year.

Out of this figure, 222,798 hectares would be pruned in the Western-South Region, he noted.

He said as part of the Agenda Restoration, cocoa farmers in the Western-South Region were being supported technically to increase their production through the adoption of good agronomic practices such as pruning, poultry manure application, foliar fertilizer application, hand pollination and effective crop protection to produce at least 300,000 metric tonnes of cocoa between 2023/2024 and 2024/2025.

The Western-South Manager said COCOBOD would assist all cooperatives, associations, and groups with standard and motorized pruners as well as fuel and lubricants for massive cooperative-led pruning exercise of all cocoa farms in the Region.

He called on cocoa farmers to support the Agenda Restoration (Ah-Res-300K!) to restore and revamp cocoa production in the Region for enhanced economic activities in the cocoa growing communities.

