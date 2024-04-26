Advertising Association of Ghana calls for passage of advertising regulatory bill

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 26, GNA – Mr Andrew Ackah, President of Advertising Association of Ghana, has called on government and key stakeholders to ensure the passage of advertising regulatory bill to ensure standard in marketing and advertising.

He said the bill when passed in to law would serve as a body to create a standard arbiter to help boost the advertising sector and deter charlatans.

He said the establishment of a regulatory body would help impact positively on the youth as some negative adverts were affecting their mindsets.

The President said this at the end of a three-day training seminar for advertising practitioners on Friday in Accra, to expand their knowledge of spectrum in marketing advertising and develop effective advertising strategies.

He said advertising agencies had done quite well, but an advertising bill passed by parliament would help regulate advertising efficiently.

“I call on parliament to put in efforts to pass the bill to help make advertising in the country more attractive. When the bill is passed it will ensure the regulation of what to show on television and what to be heard on radio.”

The President said the Association had made efforts for the bill to be passed but to no avail.

However, he said the proliferation of billboards in the country were causing blockage and blinding of traffic lights and road signs, leading to road accidents.

He said that 90 per cent of billboards in the capital city were not known by the Association, causing more trouble for clients, advertising agencies and industries.

Mr Ackah said some billboards did not have the appropriate margins, therefore, when the bill was passed it would ensure the proper way of delivering advertising services.

“The bill would help make the advertising industry thrive in Ghana and Africa”, he added.

Seventy participants from different institutions, universities and advertising agencies participated in the seminar.

GNA

