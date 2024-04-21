21 babies born during Easter at Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba   

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), April 1, GNA – The Central Regional Referral Hospital (Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba), recorded 21 deliveries during Easter.

Ms Louisa Larson, a Midwife on duty at the maternity ward of the hospital, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that three males and one female were delivered on Thursday March 28, six males and two females on Good Friday, two males and five females on Holy Saturday and on Easter, two females were also delivered.

According to her out of the total delivery of 21 recorded, 18 of the babies were delivered through caesarian session, made up of 11 females and seven males, while three males were normal deliveries.

She stated that the mothers and their babies who went through normal deliveries had since been discharged while the 18 babies and the mothers are still on admission.

