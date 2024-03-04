Zoomkids embark on clean-up exercise ahead of rainy season 

By Victoria Agyemang, GNA

Cape Coast, March 4, GNA – Zoomkids, a club made up of school children and youth, have embarked on clean-up exercises around the country ahead of the rainy season to avoid floods.

The clubs, formed by the Zoomlion Foundation, are to promote environmental sustainability through children and the youth.

The move is to inculcate in the children the habit of keeping their environment and surroundings clean to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) six in the years to come.

It is also to ensure that the children become ambassadors of environmental sustainability and promote healthy environment in their respective communities within the regions.

Trained on the importance of waste management, recycling, and conservation of natural resources, the children were expected to become advocates among their peers to empower them to embrace healthy environments.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Thomas Narh Korley, the National Coordinator of the Zoomlion Foundation, noted that the company involved children because they recognised the critical role they played in environmental sustainability.

Despite some challenges faced by the clubs, there had been some successes chalked throughout their inception, which had yielded positive outcomes and commended the children for the feat.

Zoomkids are helping to keep the environment clean and free from waste materials that could be harmful to humans and animals.

They have been promoting proper waste disposal practices and the need to reduce waste generation, Mr Karley said.

Since 2008, more than 500,000 school children and youth had participated in the club activities, but more schools needed to be reached in order not to leave many children behind.

“Over the years, the Zoomkids have been provided the opportunity to interact with their peers and community members to foster teamwork, and collective responsibility towards the environment,” he noted.

Ghana had been making strides in promoting environmental sustainability through various initiatives involving children and the youth.

Mr Karley urged Ghanaians to embrace good sanitation practices to help reduce pollution and protect the environment from harmful emissions, water and airborne diseases.

