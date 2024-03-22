Zipline assures government of timely access to life-saving drugs in health facilities

By Stanley Senya

Accra, March 22, GNA – Zipline, a drone delivery company, has assured government of continued delivery and timely access to life-saving drugs and medical equipments to aid healthcare services.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said it would ensure swift delivery of medical drugs for patients, especially in remote and underserved regions across Ghana.

It said the company had six centres strategically positioned to serve over 17 million people across the 13 regions with on-demand drone delivery systems.

It said the drone delivery company is poised to expand its operations to prevent shortage of medical drugs and vaccines at health centers.

Mr Samuel Akuffo, Lead For Zipline Africa, said the company had responded to many outbreaks of diseases such as the anthrax outbreak in northern Ghana in 2023, newcastle disease, fowl pox, and gumboro, which saved over 104,000 cattles and poultry.

He said the company had delivered over 12.2 million vaccine doses, including 2.8 million COVID-19 vaccines, significantly bolstering the nation’s immunization drive.

“Our partnership with Ghana has been instrumental in enabling us to fulfill our mission of leveraging technology to improve healthcare outcomes and save lives.“

“Every life preserved through our emergency deliveries represents a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration in healthcare,” he said.

Mr Akuffo assured of continued innovation and collaboration to address the healthcare challenges facing the nation. “Together, we can build a healthier, more resilient Ghana for generations to come.”

Since its launch, Zipline has completed over 519,000 drone delivery flights across Ghana, delivering a wide range of medical products, including 3,566,500 units of vaccines, 2,825,210 units of medical products, 14,807 units of blood products, and 18,289 units of animal health products.

GNA



