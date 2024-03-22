Ghana picks silver medal in hockey after losing to Egypt in the finals   

Accra, March 22, GNA – The Black Sticks of Ghana picked a silver medal in the men’s hockey competition at the 13th African Games, after they were defeated by Egypt 3-1 in the finals.

It was Ghana’s best performance in the competition since 2003 when they won bronze medal 2003 Games in Abuja.

However, the game had to be decided on penalty shootout after the two sides ended the game two all in regular play.

The Ghanaians trailed the Egyptians 2-0 but rallied from behind to equalised in the third quarter through a penalty converted by Alfred Ntiamoah in the 44th minute and a fourth quarter close range Abdul Malik in the 57th minute.

This forced the game into a thrilling penalty shootout, with Egypt taking two-goal lead through Ahmed Elgananini and Mohamed Adel in the 15th and 26th minute respectively, whilst could only convert one of their four attempts from Emmanuel Ankomah in the shootout.

Egypt capitalized on three of their attempts after their initial two shots were saved by the Ghanaian goalie Benjamin Acquah.

Nigeria picked the bronze medal by defeating Kenya 2-1 in the third-place match.

GNA

