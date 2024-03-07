You’re a truly committed member of our Party and Government – Dr Bawumia mourns John Kumah

Accra, March 7, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, has expressed shock and sadness at the death of Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, the Member of Parliament for Ejisu.

Dr Bawumia, in a message to express his condolences to the bereaved family, paid glowing tribute to Dr John Kumah, describing him as a committed member of the party and the government, which he had been an integral part, until his passing.

“A truly committed member of our administration, and party, who dedicated his all to the success of our endeavours.

“Rest well John” Dr Bawumia wrote on his social media handles.

Dr John Kumah, who had been the Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, was a lawyer and an entrepreneur with over 15 years experience in leadership, creativity, innovation and resourcefulness in creating jobs, and supporting youth development.

He was the first CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), where he successfully positioned the NEIP as the enabler of the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in Ghana.

Prior to working for government, Dr Kumah was the founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm.

He also worked as the founder of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.

In November 2020, John Ampontuah Kumah received a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland.

Before then, he had acquired a Masters in Applied Business Research, at the same Business School in 2019.

His rich educational background includes a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Business Research in 2019 at Nobel International Business School (NIBS).

In 2009, he had an Executive Masters degree in Business Administration (Finance), from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

At the University of Ghana, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with Philosophy, a Bachelor of Art Degree (Law) LLB in 2011 and a Professional Law Certificate from the Ghana School of Law in 2013.

He was admitted to the Ghana Bar in 2013.

John Kumah’s death was reported in the afternoon of Thursday, March 7, 2024.

GNA

