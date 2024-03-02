‘Your memories will linger on’ – Late Mrs Quashigah’s children

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (VR), Mar. 2, GNA – Children of the late Mrs Gertrude Essie Quashigah, a former National School Feeding programme Coordinator, have paid tribute to their late beloved mother.

The Children, Angela Quashigah, Barbara Quashigah, and Kobby Quashigah, in their tribute during the final funeral rites at the Keta Senior High School Park, described their mother as a caring and loving one, whose love would be missed forever.

Ms Angela Quashigah, who read the tribute, stated that they would continue to adopt and inculcate into their children the training received from their late mother.

“Words cannot express how shattered we are knowing the fact that we will no longer have the opportunity to speak with you face to face again,” she stated.

She said the kindness, smiling and love of mother, which was filled with much joy would continue to strengthen and give them the strength and courage to forge forward.

Ms Barbara Quashigah in her tribute, also said their mother was a unique woman in her way, saying “Her uniqueness would continue to reflect on the memories from the archives anytime we miss you.”

“We still picture the way you used to talk and act, and when we remember them, we get strengthened to move on every day.”

She said the beautiful smiles and courageous smiles from a mother who calmed down situations under difficult conditions would be no more but would be remembered.

“Mom was a beautiful symmetry of love and discipline, sweet and stern. She taught us valuable life lessons of kindness, compassion, empathy and honesty.”

Mrs Gertrude Essie Quashigah was the wife of the late Major Courage Quashigah who served as the Minister of Health and Agriculture under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kuffour administration.

Before her untimely demise on November 12, she was also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ambar Quality Foods Limited.

Interment and final burial rites were held at the Zotorglo Family Cemetery at Dzelukope, a suburb of Keta.

Several dignitaries including Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana’s President converged at the Ketasco Park on Saturday, March 2 to pay their last respects to a mother of three children.

Also, in attendance to bid farewell was the First Lady Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo.

The rest include Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, and National, high-ranking members of government, Regional and Constituency Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

GNA

