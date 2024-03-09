Women must participate extensively in TVET sector

By Christopher Arko

Accra, March 9 GNA – Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, Director General, Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), has challenged women take up important roles in the TVET sector.

He said Ghanaian women with their level of ingenuity should be able to participate extensively in trades sectors such as construction, energy, tourism, agro-industry, Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“As we celebrate International Women Day, let us encourage them, let them know they can do it and do it better.”

Dr Asamoah made the statement at this year’s Women in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Conference on the occasion of the International Women Day in Accra.

The Conference, which was on theme: “Harnessing innovation and technology to create opportunities for Women in TVET”, was attended by women in various skill areas and students.

Dr Asamoah said the transformation, which had started in the TVET sector would be sustained and encouraged the youth especially students to take up opportunities that came with it.

Mr Alfred Selorm Betepe, Team Lead Selo Art Group, who made a presentation on the topic: “Harnessing Opportunities in Metal and Fabrication industry for women and girls in TVET”, encouraged women to venture into the steel fabrication, metal wielding and related trades, which he said had many prospects.

He said steel fabrication and laser-cutting business were viable and encouraged women to venture into them.

GNA

